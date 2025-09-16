Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Refugee protection in Egypt: what’s behind the return train to Sudan

By Dina Wahba, Senior Researcher, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute, University of Freiburg
Franzisca Zanker, Senior researcher, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
A special train left the Egyptian capital of Cairo for Aswan, a town close to the border with southern neighbour Sudan, in July 2025. The train, publicised by the Egyptian government as shiny, air-conditioned and free of charge, runs a weekly service. It is transporting Sudanese refugees who are willing to go back home. Sudan, however, has been in the midst of civil war since April 2023.

The train arrives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
