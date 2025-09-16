Tolerance.ca
Council tax is an unfair mess – here’s a system that could work better

By Paul Cheshire, Professor Emeritus of Economic Geography, London School of Economics and Political Science
Economists have argued for years that council tax in the UK was rushed in and badly thought out. After the poll tax fiasco of the early 1990s, a substitute was urgent. The answer was council tax, but this was almost as unfit for purpose as the poll tax it replaced.

So if the experts know council tax is an unfair mess, why has there been no reform? There seem to be…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
