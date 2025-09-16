Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world on the brink: Why governments must invest in peace, not just arms

By Jenna Sapiano, Research Fellow, Peace Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
DIsproportionately relying on military spending for security purposes fails to prevent conflict and has a detrimental impact on gender equality, human rights and peacemaking.The Conversation


© The Conversation
