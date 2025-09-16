Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Top independent rights probe alleges Israel committed genocide

Senior independent rights investigators appointed by the Human Rights Council alleged on Tuesday that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, a charge flatly rejected by Tel Aviv.


© United Nations -
