Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: UN report concluding Israel is committing genocide in Gaza must spur international action

By Amnesty International
In response to a report submitted by the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, to the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council today concluding that Israeli authorities and forces have committed and are continuing to commit genocide in the occupied Gaza Strip, […] The post Israel/OPT: UN report concluding Israel is committing genocide in Gaza must spur international action  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
