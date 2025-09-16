Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Quash Baseless Conviction against Baha’i Dignitary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Remy Rowhani © Private. (Beirut) – Qatari authorities should set aside the baseless conviction of Remy Rowhani, the chair of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is in Qatar, and reject the prosecution’s attempt to increase his sentence, Human Rights Watch said today. Qatari authorities should immediately and unconditionally release him.A Doha court sentenced Rowhani, 71, to five years in prison in August 2025, following his flawed conviction on offenses linked the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of speech and religion. Qatar’s deputy attorney general…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: Top independent rights probe alleges Israel committed genocide
~ LIVE: Middle East updates; independent UN investigators say Israel has committed genocide in Gaza
~ Israel/OPT: UN report concluding Israel is committing genocide in Gaza must spur international action
~ Riva Jalipa: we must fight to finance our rights
~ What babies’ cries really tell us – and why maternal instinct is a myth
~ Starmer’s Downing Street reshuffle: why he’s brought in Darren Jones for ‘phase two’ of his government
~ Thailand’s politically influential Shinawatra family is fading from centre stage – for now
~ Weight loss drug semaglutide shown to be safe and potentialy more effective at higher dose – new findings
~ Three ways your mental and physical health will benefit from being kinder to yourself
~ When insulation goes wrong – the science behind why botched retrofits can be so damaging
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter