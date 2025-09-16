Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand’s politically influential Shinawatra family is fading from centre stage – for now

By Petra Alderman, Manager of the Saw Swee Hock Southeast Asia Centre, London School of Economics and Political Science
In the space of just three weeks, the Shinawatra family has suffered a succession of blows that threaten to undo its more than two decades at the top of Thai politics. The first blow came in late August when the constitutional court removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from premiership for ethical misconduct.

The Pheu Thai party, whose de facto leader is Paetongtarn’s father and former Thai prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, lost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
