Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emergency alerts may not reach those who need them most in Colorado

By Carson MacPherson-Krutsky, Research Associate, Natural Hazards Center, University of Colorado Boulder
Mary Angelica Painter, Research Associate, Natural Hazards Center, University of Colorado Boulder
Micki Olson, Senior Researcher in Emergency and Risk Communication, University at Albany, State University of New York
Increasing awareness can help close the gap on the number of people signed up for emergency alerts, but that won’t happen without increased accessibility.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
