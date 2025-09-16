Emergency alerts may not reach those who need them most in Colorado
By Carson MacPherson-Krutsky, Research Associate, Natural Hazards Center, University of Colorado Boulder
Mary Angelica Painter, Research Associate, Natural Hazards Center, University of Colorado Boulder
Micki Olson, Senior Researcher in Emergency and Risk Communication, University at Albany, State University of New York
Increasing awareness can help close the gap on the number of people signed up for emergency alerts, but that won’t happen without increased accessibility.
- Tuesday, September 16, 2025