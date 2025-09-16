Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Molecular ‘fossils’ offer microscopic clues to the origins of life – but they take care to interpret

By Caroline Lynn Kamerlin, Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Georgia Institute of Technology
Liam Longo, Specially Appointed Associate Professor, Earth-Life Science Institute, Institute of Science Tokyo
A protein historian and evolutionary biochemist found that a protein sequence present across all known life didn’t form as researchers previously thought it did.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
