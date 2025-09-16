Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways students can think about learning so that they can learn more − and how their teachers can help

By Jerrid Kruse, Professor of Science Education, Drake University
During my years teaching science in middle school, high school and college, some of my students have resisted teaching that educators call higher-order thinking. This includes analysis, creative and critical thinking, and problem-solving.

For example, when I asked them to draw conclusions from data or generate a process for testing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
