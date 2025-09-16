Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fed, under pressure to cut rates, tries to balance labor market and inflation – while avoiding dreaded stagflation

By Jason Reed, Associate Teaching Professor of Finance, University of Notre Dame
The Federal Reserve is in a nearly impossible spot right now.

Markets are expecting a quarter-point interest rate cut to a range of 4% to 4.25% when the Fed policy-setting committee concludes its latest meeting on Sept. 17, 2025. After all, the slowdown…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
