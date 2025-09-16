Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Hastie refuses to accept that politics, like military service, requires some discipline

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Only a few months into her leadership, Sussan Ley is facing an extraordinary insurgency from Liberal frontbenchers.

Last week she had to sack Jacinta Price for refusing to endorse her leadership.

Now she is being warned, bluntly, that if the Liberals don’t drop the commitment to net zero by 2050 – or at least water it down – there will be walkouts by frontbenchers.

Andrew Hastie, the opposition’s home affairs spokesman, told the ABC on Monday if Ley stuck with net zero “that leaves me without a job”.

"I've nailed my colours to the mast. If I go out…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
