Lebanon: Ensure draft media law upholds free expression

By Amnesty International
Recently proposed amendments would restrict rights Lebanon's parliament should ensure that a draft media law it is considering upholds the right to freedom of expression, 14 Lebanese and international rights organizations, including Amnesty International, said today.  This includes decriminalizing defamation, blasphemy, insult, and criticism of public officials; prohibiting pretrial detention in speech-related violations; and removing onerous


