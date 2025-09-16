Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older Australians collect an average of 31 PBS scripts a year – new research

By Hui Wen Quek, PhD candidate, Discipline of Pharmacy, The University of Western Australia
Amy T Page, Associate Professor, School of Health and Clinical Sciences, Pharmacy, The University of Western Australia
Christopher Etherton-Beer, Professor in Geriatric Medicine, The University of Western Australia
Kenneth Lee, Senior Lecturer, Pharmacy, School of Health and Clinical Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Australians are living longer than ever before. While this is broadly good news, ageing well comes with a range of challenges.

As people grow older, they’re more likely to develop multiple chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cognitive problems such as dementia.

These conditions often mean people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
