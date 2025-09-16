Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Amnesty’s Secretary General calls for robust response to urgent human rights challenges at UN General Assembly

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard will be in New York City for the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly from September 18 to 24 and available for interviews. She will be focusing her visit on the following issues: international and multilateral responses to Israel’s genocide in Gaza; the Trump administration’s attacks on international […] The post Global: Amnesty’s Secretary General calls for robust response to urgent human rights challenges at UN General Assembly appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
