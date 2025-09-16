Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia's political turmoil remains on full display

By Arzu Geybullayeva
From arrests and repressive actions towards the media and civil society, to purges in the civil service and intimidation, the rift between the government and its critics is deepening.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia needs more workers. These are the policy changes that would help get them
~ Older Australians collect an average of 31 PBS scripts a year – new research
~ Global: Amnesty’s Secretary General calls for robust response to urgent human rights challenges at UN General Assembly
~ Global: Confronting the global political economy enabling Israel’s genocide, occupation and apartheid
~ Iran: Impunity Reigns 3 Years After Crackdown on Protests
~ Investigate Death of Mexican National During ICE Stop
~ Greece’s Latest Assault on Civil Society
~ North Korea: ‘Lost Decade’ of Rights Abuses
~ South Sudan: Ensure Due Process, Fair Trials of Opposition
~ Understanding the grisly group dynamics of people who hide bodies after a murder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter