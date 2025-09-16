Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Ensure Due Process, Fair Trials of Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, right, and Vice President Riek Machar, left, attend a Holy Mass led by Pope Francis at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan, February 5, 2023.  ©2023 AP Photo/Ben Curtis (Nairobi) – South Sudanese authorities should uphold due process for the opposition leader and First Vice President Riek Machar, other opposition members, and affiliates facing charges, and ensure prompt, fair, and public trials that meet international standards, Human Rights Watch said today. If due process and fair trials are not guaranteed, the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
