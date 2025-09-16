Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Impunity Reigns 3 Years After Crackdown on Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Middle East Images (Beirut) – Iran’s authorities have failed to conduct effective, impartial, and independent investigations into serious human rights violations and crimes under international law during and since the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests, Human Rights Watch said today. The third anniversary of the protests is a stark reminder for concerned governments to pursue criminal accountability and other pathways for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia needs more workers. These are the policy changes that would help get them
~ Older Australians collect an average of 31 PBS scripts a year – new research
~ Global: Amnesty’s Secretary General calls for robust response to urgent human rights challenges at UN General Assembly
~ Global: Confronting the global political economy enabling Israel’s genocide, occupation and apartheid
~ Georgia's political turmoil remains on full display
~ Investigate Death of Mexican National During ICE Stop
~ Greece’s Latest Assault on Civil Society
~ North Korea: ‘Lost Decade’ of Rights Abuses
~ South Sudan: Ensure Due Process, Fair Trials of Opposition
~ Understanding the grisly group dynamics of people who hide bodies after a murder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter