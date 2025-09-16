Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Investigate Death of Mexican National During ICE Stop

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People pay their respects during a demonstration near a small memorial for Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez on September 13, 2025 in Franklin Park, Illinois, US. © 2025 Brandon Bell/Getty Images On September 12, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot at Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, a 38-year-old Mexican migrant, near Chicago. CCTV footage of the incident calls ICE’s account into question and highlights the need for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) inspector general, one of the few remaining inspectors general in the government, to open an independent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia needs more workers. These are the policy changes that would help get them
~ Older Australians collect an average of 31 PBS scripts a year – new research
~ Global: Amnesty’s Secretary General calls for robust response to urgent human rights challenges at UN General Assembly
~ Global: Confronting the global political economy enabling Israel’s genocide, occupation and apartheid
~ Georgia's political turmoil remains on full display
~ Iran: Impunity Reigns 3 Years After Crackdown on Protests
~ Greece’s Latest Assault on Civil Society
~ North Korea: ‘Lost Decade’ of Rights Abuses
~ South Sudan: Ensure Due Process, Fair Trials of Opposition
~ Understanding the grisly group dynamics of people who hide bodies after a murder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter