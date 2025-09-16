Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece’s Latest Assault on Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Greece's Migration Minister Thanos Plevris recently announced his intention to adopt new measures to silence criticism of the government's migration policies.  The move, which came in the wake of a victory by civil society groups at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), is part of the Greek government's broader assault on civil society and is likely to worsen the already hostile environment for nongovernmental organizations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
