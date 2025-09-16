Tolerance.ca
North Korea: ‘Lost Decade’ of Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A North Korean soldier on a watch tower on the edge of the demilitarized zone dividing North Korea and South Korea, June 12, 2025. © 2025 Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – A new United Nations report finds that the North Korean government has increased the use of surveillance, forced labor, and severe punishments over the past decade, maintaining “total control” over its population, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) issued the report on September 12, 2025. It confirms many findings…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
