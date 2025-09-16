Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding the grisly group dynamics of people who hide bodies after a murder

By Nathan Ryan, Doctor of Criminology, Australian Catholic University
Homicide cases where the victim’s remains are hidden are particularly harmful to the victim’s families and the community.

For investigators, these cases can also be particularly complex. They not only have to solve the case, they also have to coordinate a search for the victim and manage the victim’s family and community expectations for timely justice.

When multiple people work together to hide a body, things get even more difficult for investigators, and little research has been done to study the group dynamics of people who work together in these situations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New climate report warns property prices face a $611 billion hit. What does that mean?
~ Details on how Australia’s social media ban for under-16s will work are finally becoming clear
~ AI companies want copyright exemptions – for NZ creatives, the market is their best protection
~ 2 shootings, 2 states, minutes apart − a trauma psychiatrist explains how exposure to shootings changes all of us
~ Tom Phillips’ children will carry complex trauma from their abduction – expert care will be crucial
~ Housing stress takes a toll on mental health. Here’s what we can do about it
~ 12,000-year-old smoked mummies reveal world’s earliest evidence of human mummification
~ Volcanoes can help us untangle the evolution of humans – here’s how
~ Trading goods, not feelings: an academic goes on 100 dates to find a rich spouse
~ ‘Bitch’ has a 1,000-year history. Its use has always been about power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter