Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New climate report warns property prices face a $611 billion hit. What does that mean?

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher and Sustainable Future Lead, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
There’s more we can do to better protect our homes – including 1.5 million homes already in high or very high risk areas today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Understanding the grisly group dynamics of people who hide bodies after a murder
~ Details on how Australia’s social media ban for under-16s will work are finally becoming clear
~ AI companies want copyright exemptions – for NZ creatives, the market is their best protection
~ 2 shootings, 2 states, minutes apart − a trauma psychiatrist explains how exposure to shootings changes all of us
~ Tom Phillips’ children will carry complex trauma from their abduction – expert care will be crucial
~ Housing stress takes a toll on mental health. Here’s what we can do about it
~ 12,000-year-old smoked mummies reveal world’s earliest evidence of human mummification
~ Volcanoes can help us untangle the evolution of humans – here’s how
~ Trading goods, not feelings: an academic goes on 100 dates to find a rich spouse
~ ‘Bitch’ has a 1,000-year history. Its use has always been about power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter