Human Rights Observatory

AI companies want copyright exemptions – for NZ creatives, the market is their best protection

By Graeme Austin, Professor of Law, University of Melbourne; Chair of Private Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
AI ‘learns’ by digesting copyright-protected material, with billions at stake. Proper licensing deals offer the best solution for authors, artists and publishers.The Conversation


