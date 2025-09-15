Tolerance.ca
Housing stress takes a toll on mental health. Here’s what we can do about it

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher and Sustainable Future Lead, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Greg Morrison, Professor, Director of the Urban Transformations Research Centre, Lang Walker Endowed Chair in Urban Transformation, Western Sydney University
Shameran Slewa-Younan, Associate Professor in Mental Health, Western Sydney University
One Australian survey found more than a third of private renters feel their housing situation is harming their mental health.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
