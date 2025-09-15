Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Bitch’ has a 1,000-year history. Its use has always been about power

By Karen Stollznow, Research Fellow, Griffith Centre for Social and Cultural Research, Griffith University
Bitch is a slur – and a powerful symbol – that continues to divide us. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to ever be fully reclaimed. Here’s why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
