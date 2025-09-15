Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Muslim ritual meets Swahili culture at Kenya’s unique annual maulidi festival

By Tom Mboya Olali, Associate Professor, Department of Kiswahili, University of Nairobi
Lamu is a historic Swahili port town on an island off the northern coast of Kenya. Each year it hosts the famous Lamu Maulidi Festival, a sacred Muslim celebration, planned this year for 17-18 September.

People come from across the world to attend because in Lamu, maulidi (also known as mawlid) is unique. It’s a blend of cultures, and of pilgrimage, ceremony and carnival.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inequality in Africa: what drives it, how to end it and what some countries are getting right
~ Ansaru terror leaders’ arrest is a strategic change for Nigeria: what could happen next
~ Businesses have a moral responsibility to stand up to autocrats
~ What correctional officers think about harm-reduction services for incarcerated people with drug addictions
~ The 17th-century woman who wrote about surviving domestic abuse
~ Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK: the pageantry, politics and pitfalls
~ Why have cancer survival rates stopped improving in the UK?
~ Israel’s strike on Qatar was a serious blow against diplomacy in the Middle East
~ Racism isn’t innate – here are five psychological stages that may lead to it
~ Climate change is fast shrinking the world’s largest inland sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS