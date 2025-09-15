Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What correctional officers think about harm-reduction services for incarcerated people with drug addictions

By Louis-Philippe Bleau, Professionnel de recherche à l'Institut universitaire sur les dépendances, Université de Montréal
Christophe Huỳnh, Chercheur d'établissement à l’Institut universitaire sur les dépendances / Research scientist University Institute on Addictions / Professeur associé / Adjunct professor, Université de Montréal
Jean-Sébastien Fallu, Professeur agrégé, École de psychoéducation, Université de Montréal
Opioids, including the best known — morphine, heroin and fentanyl — have been gaining popularity over the last few decades. Although officially banned, these painkillers still find their way into prisons either via drones or with visitors. The result is that more and more prisoners are using opioids.

Correctional services have taken several measures to prevent opioids from making their way into prisons. But unfortunately, the war on drugs has so far failed to prevent the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
