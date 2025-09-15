Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s strike on Qatar was a serious blow against diplomacy in the Middle East

By M. Waqas Haider, PhD Researcher, Lancaster University
By targeting Hamas leadership on Qatari soil, Israel has not only escalated the conflict but also shaken confidence in Doha’s role as a mediator.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
