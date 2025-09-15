Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Racism isn’t innate – here are five psychological stages that may lead to it

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
Sadly, there are signs that racism is increasing across the world.

Research from Europe and Australia in recent years has found a rise in the number of people experiencing racism. Reports from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Muslim ritual meets Swahili culture at Kenya’s unique annual maulidi festival
~ Inequality in Africa: what drives it, how to end it and what some countries are getting right
~ Ansaru terror leaders’ arrest is a strategic change for Nigeria: what could happen next
~ Businesses have a moral responsibility to stand up to autocrats
~ What correctional officers think about harm-reduction services for incarcerated people with drug addictions
~ The 17th-century woman who wrote about surviving domestic abuse
~ Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK: the pageantry, politics and pitfalls
~ Why have cancer survival rates stopped improving in the UK?
~ Israel’s strike on Qatar was a serious blow against diplomacy in the Middle East
~ Climate change is fast shrinking the world’s largest inland sea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter