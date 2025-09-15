Tolerance.ca
Climate change is fast shrinking the world’s largest inland sea

By Simon Goodman, Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology, University of Leeds
Once a haven for flamingos, sturgeon and thousands of seals, fast-receding waters are turning the northern coast of the Caspian Sea into barren stretches of dry sand. In some places, the sea has retreated more than 50km. Wetlands are becoming deserts, fishing ports are being left high and dry, and oil companies are dredging ever-longer channels to reach their offshore installations.

Climate change is driving this dramatic decline in the world’s largest landlocked sea. Found at the boundary between Europe…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
