Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Released prisoner Mikalai Statkevich forcibly disappeared after refusing to be exiled

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Belarusian authorities’ refusal to disclose the fate and whereabouts of the recently released opposition politician Mikalai Statkevich, Maria Guryeva, Amnesty International’s Senior Campaigner, said: “The ongoing lack of information about Mikalai Statkevich’s fate and whereabouts is profoundly worrying. He has not been seen since he was taken to the border with Lithuania […] The post Belarus: Released prisoner Mikalai Statkevich forcibly disappeared after refusing to be exiled appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
