Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smell triggers the same brain response as taste does – even if you haven’t eaten anything

By Putu Agus Khorisantono, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Janina Seubert, Principal Researcher, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Our latest study showed that taste and smell were both found to activate a region of the brain important for taste, hunger and thirst.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Native-held lands in California can teach about resilience and the future of wildfire
~ Solving the world’s microplastics problem: 4 solutions cities and states are trying after global treaty talks collapsed
~ Transgender policies struggle to balance fairness with inclusion in women’s college sports
~ Xi’s show of unity with Putin and Kim could complicate China’s delicate diplomatic balance
~ Even professional economists can’t escape political bias
~ Harm-reduction vending machines offer free naloxone, pregnancy tests and hygiene kits
~ The Moon is getting slightly farther away from the Earth each year − a physicist explains why
~ Autism is not a scare story: What parents need to know about medications in pregnancy, genetic risk and misleading headlines
~ Information collected by the world’s largest radio telescope will be stored and processed by global data centres
~ Meduza: Berlin exhibition highlights the publication speaking truth to Putin while in exile
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter