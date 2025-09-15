Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Native-held lands in California can teach about resilience and the future of wildfire

By Nina Fontana, Researcher in Native American Studies, University of California, Davis
Beth Rose Middleton Manning, Professor of Native American Studies, University of California, Davis
It took decades, stacks of legal paperwork and countless phone calls, but, in the spring of 2025, a California Chuckchansi Native American woman and her daughter walked onto a 5-acre parcel of land, shaded by oaks and pines, for the first time.

This land near the foothills of the Sierra National Forest is part of an unusual category of land that has been largely left alone for more than a century. The parcel, like roughly 400 other parcels across the state totaling 16,000 acres in area, is held in trust by the federal government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Smell triggers the same brain response as taste does – even if you haven’t eaten anything
~ Solving the world’s microplastics problem: 4 solutions cities and states are trying after global treaty talks collapsed
~ Transgender policies struggle to balance fairness with inclusion in women’s college sports
~ Xi’s show of unity with Putin and Kim could complicate China’s delicate diplomatic balance
~ Even professional economists can’t escape political bias
~ Harm-reduction vending machines offer free naloxone, pregnancy tests and hygiene kits
~ The Moon is getting slightly farther away from the Earth each year − a physicist explains why
~ Autism is not a scare story: What parents need to know about medications in pregnancy, genetic risk and misleading headlines
~ Information collected by the world’s largest radio telescope will be stored and processed by global data centres
~ Meduza: Berlin exhibition highlights the publication speaking truth to Putin while in exile
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter