Human Rights Observatory

Information collected by the world’s largest radio telescope will be stored and processed by global data centres

By Simon Blouin, Postdoctoral Fellow, Astronomy, University of Victoria
Falk Herwig, Professor, Physics and Astronomy, University of Victoria
JJ Kavelaars, Senior Research Officer in Astronomy, National Research Council Canada, University of Victoria
Sébastien Fabbro, Adjunct Professor, Physics and Astronomy, University of Victoria
The world’s largest space telescope, comprising thousands of antennae in the southern hemisphere, will generate massive amounts of data — some of which will be processed in Canada.The Conversation


