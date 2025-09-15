Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smell triggers the same brain response as taste does – even if you haven’t actually eaten anything

By Putu Agus Khorisantono, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Janina Seubert, Principal Researcher, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Our latest study showed that taste and smell were both found to activate a region of the brain important for taste, hunger and thirst.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meduza: Berlin exhibition highlights the publication speaking truth to Putin while in exile
~ Meet the women who turned beach cleanups into a global movement – and what was forgotten along the way
~ Child dies from complications of measles years after infection – SSPE explained
~ Is Milei’s electoral blow the beginning of the end for his radical economic vision?
~ Is your child in a classroom with other year groups? Here’s how it could help them
~ Americans expect inflation to be far higher than it really is, polling shows
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Next president must tackle urgent human rights issues
~ Cluster Munitions: States Should Uphold Ban Treaty
~ How a Japanese girl group is redefining feminism for a new generation
~ DR Congo: Militias, Army Threaten South Kivu Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter