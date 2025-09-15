Tolerance.ca
Child dies from complications of measles years after infection – SSPE explained

By Benedict Michael, Professor, Infectious Neuroscience, University of Liverpool
A school-age child has died from a devastating brain complication of measles in Los Angeles, highlighting the deadly consequences of declining vaccination rates.

The child, who was too young to receive the measles vaccine, developed subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) – a progressive and almost always fatal brain condition that strikes years after initial measles infection.

SSPE affects around one in 10,000 people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
