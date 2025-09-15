Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is Milei’s electoral blow the beginning of the end for his radical economic vision?

By Matt Barlow, Lecturer International Political Economy, University of Glasgow
In his first real electoral test since sweeping to power in October 2023, the party of Argentina’s right-wing populist president, Javier Milei, has suffered a landslide defeat. The result can be read as an emphatic reminder of the remarkable endurance in Argentina of Peronism – the movement named after former president Juan Perón.

The ideology is grounded in the state taking a leading role in the economy through…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
