Côte d’Ivoire: Next president must tackle urgent human rights issues

By Amnesty International
Côte d'Ivoire's next president must seize the opportunity of their mandate to prioritize the human rights of everyone in the country, Amnesty International said as it launched a manifesto setting out six key priorities for the next administration. The official list of candidates for the 25 October election was published on 9 September. "Over the […]


