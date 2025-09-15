Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Cluster Munitions: States Should Uphold Ban Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In Paksong district of Saravane province, Laos, a clearance technician from Norwegian People’s Aid uses a GPS device to record the coordinates of cluster munition remnants in a rice field where 178 BLU-26 submunitions were found.  © 2025 Norwegian People's Aid Countries that are not party to the treaty banning cluster munitions, including Russia and Ukraine, continued to use cluster munitions in 2024 and 2025, and Lithuania became the first country ever to withdraw from the treaty.Although the number of annual casualties from cluster munitions has decreased substantially…


© Human Rights Watch -
