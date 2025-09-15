Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Militias, Army Threaten South Kivu Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester holds a placard reading in Swahili "return (General) Gasita we didn't want!" as others gesture towards a Democratic Republic of Congo Armed Forces soldier during a demonstration in Uvira on September 8, 2025. © 2025 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Congolese military forces and a coalition of abusive militias are threatening the security of civilians in Uvira, South Kivu province, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today.The militias known as Wazalendo (“patriots” in Swahili) are allied with the Congolese army and oppose…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
