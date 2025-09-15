Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Forces’ Attack on Sanaa Kills Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A new report by Human Rights Watch documents attacks by all the warring parties in Yemen on journalists. An attack on a media center in Sanaa, the capital, by Israeli forces on September 10, is one more example of the danger for media workers in Yemen. The attack was one of several that Israeli forces carried out on Sanaa and Al-Jawf that day, which killed at least 35 people, including journalists, and injured dozens more, according to the Houthi’s Ministry of Health.The building housed both the Houthi’s media headquarters and the offices of two newspapers. Mohammed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
