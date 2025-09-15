Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is this Australia’s climate wake-up call? Official report reveals a hotter, harder future if we don’t act now

By Andrew B. Watkins, Associate Research Scientist in Climate Science, Monash University
Lucas Walsh, Professor of Education Policy and Practice, Youth Studies, Monash University
Tas van Ommen, Adjunct Professor in Climate Science, University of Tasmania
The sobering assessment is a national call to action. The sooner Australia mitigates and adapts, the safer we will be.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
