Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Islamist Armed Groups Massacre Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot of a video circulated on social media in February 2025 reportedly showing Ousmane Dicko, younger brother of Jafar Dicko, JNIM leader in Burkina Faso. © 2025 Private Two Islamist armed groups have killed several dozen civilians in three separate attacks in northern Burkina Faso since May.Since the start of their insurgency in Burkina Faso in 2016, the Islamist armed groups have repeatedly attacked and forcibly displaced tens of thousands of civilians. The government has increasingly targeted civilians during counterinsurgency operations.The authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
