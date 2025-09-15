Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Drones with thermal cameras are revealing the secrets of elusive Australian forest wildlife

By Benjamin Wagner, Research Fellow - Forest Resilience and Adaptation, The University of Melbourne
The sound of a large drone humming over a forest at night, combined with a bright floodlight, is an eerie sight. It might evoke ominous thoughts of a search-and-rescue operation.

But our new study published in Ecological Applications shows that drones equipped with thermal cameras could also help detect and monitor some of Australia’s most elusive forest wildlife. In turn, they can help us make smarter, evidence-based decisions for conservation.

Elusive creatures few have seen


Eucalypt forests across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
