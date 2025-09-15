Coalition’s primary vote hits record low in Newspoll, while One Nation support surges
By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The Coalition’s primary vote has plunged to its lowest level in Newspoll’s history, while support for One Nation has reached the double digits in three separate polls. Meanwhile, Labor has thumped the Liberals to win the NSW Kiama byelection.
The Newspoll conducted September 8–11 from a sample of 1,264 people, showed the Coalition’s primary vote sinking to just 27%, which is the worst since Newspoll began tracking…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 14, 2025