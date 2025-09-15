Tolerance.ca
NZ First wants a compulsory KiwiSaver. Boosting the Super Fund is a better bet

By Michael P. Cameron, Professor of Economics, University of Waikato
The NZ Super Fund is the world’s top performing sovereign wealth fund. Increasing government contributions would be the best way to tackle a looming pension crisis.The Conversation


