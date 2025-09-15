There’s a new outbreak of Ebola in Africa. Here’s what you need to know
By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Ashley Quigley, Senior Research Associate, Global Biosecurity, UNSW Sydney
Mohana Priya Kunasekaran, Research Associate, UNSW Sydney
Noor Jahan Begum Bari, Research Officer, UNSW Sydney
The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has claimed 28 lives, including four health workers. Here’s what it means for those in the region and beyond.
- Sunday, September 14, 2025