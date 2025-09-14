Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much money do you need to be happy? Here’s what the research says

By Brad Elphinstone, Lecturer in psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Wealth inequality is a growing problem, with the richest 20% of Australians owning more than 60% of our wealth. But for true happiness, more money is rarely enough.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Despite improvements to early education, more children are starting school developmentally behind. What’s going on?
~ Eradicating mould would save millions in health-care costs: how our homes affect our health
~ Graphic warnings on tobacco products are losing their impact – here are 5 ways to improve them
~ 50 years without coups or dictators: how PNG built a durable democracy based on dignity and fairness
~ Papua New Guinea has played an important role in Australian history – it’s time we acknowledged that
~ 6 ways to talk to your teens about sex without the cringe
~ Politicians are pushing AI as a quick fix to Australia’s housing crisis. They’re risking another Robodebt
~ Evacuations of Indigenous communities during wildfires must prioritize keeping families together
~ Influencers of a bygone era: How late Victorian women artists mastered the art of networking
~ Turning houses into homes: Community land trusts offer a fix to Canada’s housing crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter