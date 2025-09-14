Eradicating mould would save millions in health-care costs: how our homes affect our health
By Rebecca Bentley, Professor of Social Epidemiology and Director of the Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing at the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Kate Mason, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
We spend a lot of time and money treating chronic health conditions. But we could prevent some of them in the first place if we improved housing.
